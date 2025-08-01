Sanwo-Olu boosts justice delivery with operational buses for justice ministry

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — In a significant move to boost justice delivery in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, has presented seven brand-new operational buses to the State Ministry of Justice.

The presentation, held Thursday at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, marks the fulfillment of a promise earlier made by the Governor to enhance the Ministry’s logistics capacity and support its efforts in ensuring efficient legal services and security coordination.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Ministry, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, lauded the Governor for his sustained commitment to institutional strengthening.

“This is a major logistical boost for the Ministry. These buses will ease the transportation of legal officers and prosecutors. Two of the vehicles are specifically allocated for conveying offenders to and from courts and detention facilities to fast-track judicial proceedings. Another two have been dedicated to the Special Taskforce on Human Trafficking,” Pedro stated.

He further noted that the gesture was not only the fulfillment of a pledge but also a strategic investment in access to justice and institutional capacity building.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has consistently demonstrated a resolve to build strong, functional institutions, and the Justice sector remains at the centre of that vision,” he said.

Also speaking at the handover ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the LSSTF, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, said the donation—at the behest of the Governor—was a first of its kind in direct support to the Ministry of Justice by the Fund.

“This reflects the Governor’s clear understanding of the connection between security and effective justice administration. These vehicles will strengthen inter-agency coordination and support seamless legal operations across the State,” Balogun said.

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command, Mr. George Daramola, expressed gratitude to the Governor and the Ministry of Justice for the two buses assigned to the Nigerian Correctional Service.

According to him, the gesture will significantly enhance the safe and efficient movement of inmates to court.

“These buses will reduce delays and improve the safety of our personnel during offender transport,” Daramola added.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Hameed Oyenuga, extended appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney-General, and the LSSTF for their collaborative efforts in strengthening the rule of law and ensuring timely justice delivery in the State.

He stated that the additional vehicles would be deployed to support legal teams operating in high-demand and remote locations across Lagos.

“This aligns with our broader goal of building institutional capacity and promoting access to justice for all Lagosians,” Oyenuga affirmed.

He also assured that the buses would be effectively managed and put to strategic use in advancing the Ministry’s operational efficiency and service delivery.