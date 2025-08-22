Sangotedo Agro Food Hub to be ready in 2026 — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured residents that the mid-level Agro Food Hub under construction in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, will be completed and inaugurated by 2026.

The governor gave the assurance via his official X (formerly Twitter) account following an inspection tour of the facility, which he said is already over 90 percent complete, with finishing works currently ongoing.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the 23,000-square-meter facility will feature storage facilities, trading floors, and parking spaces, all designed to enhance food accessibility for residents within the corridor.

“This hub is part of our broader plan to decentralize food distribution across Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added that similar food hubs are currently being developed in Agege, Lagos Island, Oregun, and Ikorodu, with additional ones planned for Epe and Badagry. These will all be linked to the main logistics hub in Ketu-Ereyun, which is envisioned as the backbone of the state’s food distribution network.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the investments are central to the state’s food security agenda and align with both the Lagos Agricultural Roadmap and the Produce for Lagos initiative.

“By this time next year, I expect these hubs will already be improving food access for our residents,” he said.