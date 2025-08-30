Samsix to shine at Vybz Fest in Washington DC

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast- rising music star Samsix will be among the artists slated to perform at Vybz Festival, coming up in Washington DC, USA, on Labour Day, Monday, September 1, 2025.

The event, tagged “All White & Flags Edition,” will take place at Karma Outdoors, 2221 Adams Pl NE DC. Vybz Fest promises an electrifying celebration of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soca, bringing together music lovers from diverse backgrounds. Samsix will be joined by the high-energy DJ Ricky Platinum, who will keep the vibe alive between sets as the official music selector.

Known for hosting DMV’s (D.C, Maryland & Virginia) best-loved weekly event -Tipsy Wednesdays – Ricky has since gone on to play sold-out shows across the U.S. and the Caribbean.

In recent months, Ricky has become a staple at major arena events, opening for dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, across the U.S., including the historic Barclays Centre show in New York. As noted by media outlets, those performances “just keep getting bigger and better”-a testament to his magical touch behind the decks.

Adding to his pedigree, Ricky recently delivered an electrifying set at Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest, earning high praise from legendary broadcaster, Richie B, who declared, “I have never seen a selector at this hour of the morning create that type of pandemonium- you deserve every respect that you get”