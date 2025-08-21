Sagbama LG emerges champions of Citiboi League in Bayelsa 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

For the consecutive time, Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has been crowned the champions of the second edition of the Citiboi Inter-Local Government Area Super League played in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Sagbama won the maiden edition of the Citiboi Inter Local Government Super League last year.

The champions also bagged the cash prize of N500,000 while Kolokuma /Opokuma and Southern Ijaw LGA emerged second and third and went home with N300,000 and N150,000 respectively.

The competition which was played between June 15th and June 29th, 2025 was graced by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Governor of Bayelsa State High Chief Collins Cocodia and other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the sponsor of the competition, Mr Joshua Igere Glory, aka ‘Citiboi’, pointed out that the reason for the competition is to support government and take the youths off the streets, adding that the objective of the Inter-Local Government Super League was to engage youths in the state through sports and football in particular.

The chairman of the occasion and Political Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State, High Chief Collins Cocodia commended the sponsor foe using football as a tool for uniting the state and urged the people to join hands with the state government in ensuring peace in the state so that more programmes will be organized to benefit the youths.

Highlights of the ceremony were the presentation of an individual awards and prizes to players and officials.