Russia restricts WhatsApp, Telegram calls over crime, sabotage claims

By Favour Ulebor & Agency Report

MOSCOW — The Russian government has imposed restrictions on voice calls made via WhatsApp and Telegram, citing concerns over national security, fraud, and alleged support for sabotage operations amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The clampdown, announced Wednesday by state media regulator Roskomnadzor, is expected to affect tens of millions of users — with WhatsApp having an estimated 96 million monthly users in Russia and Telegram over 89 million, according to data from media analytics firm Mediascope.

Roskomnadzor justified the restrictions by alleging that the messaging platforms were increasingly being used to facilitate criminal activity, including fraud and acts of sabotage against the Russian state.

“According to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that repeated attempts to get the platforms’ owners to address the issues had been ignored. “Access to calls in foreign messengers will be restored after they start complying with Russian legislation,” the statement said.

While Roskomnadzor maintained that only voice calls were restricted, several users reported difficulties with video calls as well.

The restrictions come amid Russia’s broader crackdown on digital platforms and online content, particularly since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Authorities have accused Ukraine of using platforms like Telegram to recruit operatives and coordinate attacks inside Russian territory.

Just last month, Moscow passed new laws penalizing online searches for banned content and began pushing for the use of a government-backed messaging app called Max, which critics warn could serve as a surveillance tool.

In response to the ban, WhatsApp issued a statement via Instagram Stories, reiterating its commitment to secure communication. “WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people,” the company said. “We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia.”

Telegram, founded by Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov, also responded. In a statement to AFP, it claimed to be actively combating misuse of its platform, saying it removes “millions of pieces of harmful content every day,” including calls for violence and fraudulent activity.

The latest move underscores growing tensions between the Kremlin and global tech giants, as Moscow accelerates its drive to assert tighter control over Russia’s digital space.