Rural Dev: Urhobo Nation deserves more govt attention — Akpodoro

By Tunde Oso

The Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC) and Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Mayor Akpodoro, has called for greater government attention to rural development in Urhoboland.

In a statement issued in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting, Akpodoro said the Urhobo nation, particularly rural communities, deserves more infrastructural projects to realize its vision of becoming a centre of excellence in the Niger Delta.

He urged Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to see himself as a leader of all ethnic nationalities in the state while embracing the philosophy of “one Urhobo nation under God.”

The Mayor expressed concern over what he described as the governor’s delayed visit to Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, following the tragic killings of soldiers and the subsequent military reprisal. While condemning the incident, he stressed the need for more empathy and support for the affected community.

Acknowledging Governor Oborevwori’s strides in infrastructure development, Akpodoro, however, noted that rural development has not received adequate attention.

“I beseech the governor to give the youths of Urhoboland attention too. Former governors Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa, within two years in office, empowered youths in their ethnic nationalities. Urhobo youths also need support, patronage, and empowerment opportunities,” he said.

Akpodoro emphasized that the governor owes Urhoboland a duty of inclusive governance, urging him to adjust his approach to better the lives of the Urhobo people.