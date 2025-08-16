RSIEC vows to deliver free, fair, credible LGA election on August, 30

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has vowed that it would comply with all the requisite guidelines established by the constitution to ensure hitch-free local government elections in the state come August 30.

Speaking at stakeholders engagement in Port Harcourt, RSIEC Director of Administration and Legal services, Professor Chidi Halliday said the commission has obtained the updated voter register, met the one hundred and fifty days notice and has not ran foul of the 30 days allowed by the amended emergency regulations which he noted had not been challenged by a court of competent jurisdiction.

In his remarks at the meeting, the convener of Rivers Peace Initiative, Mr. Obinna Ebogidi, said it was important for stakeholders to address the issue of local participation in elections in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

“This town hall is not just about local government elections, it’s about the dignity of every Rivers Person, it’s about protecting the sanctity of our Democratic processes.

It is about keeping our communities safe, united and forward-looking.”

“No ambition, no interest, no coalition is worth the blood of any Rivers person and no difference is too wide to narrow our bridge.”

The Oba of Ogbaland, His Eminence Eze Nwachukwu Obuohna Obi the third, while thanking President Bola Tinubu for his timely intervention, which halted the political stalemate in the state, called on people of the state to join forces to implement every measure that would return Democratic structures to Rivers State.

“There must be a way forward to every situation. Let me say thank you to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and those who worked with him because both sides were not listening to anybody.”

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Adewale Adepoju, represented the State Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko assured the public of the police’s preparedness to safeguard lives and ensure the peaceful conduct of elections in the state.