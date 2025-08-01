Rotary Clubs under District 9111 marks Maternal and Child Month, donates maternity packs to mothers

To mark the Maternal and Child Month in the calendar of Rotary International, the three Rotary Clubs, Rotary Club of Festac Central and Satellite Town and Amuwo Prestige, penultimate week, embarked on the presentation of maternity delivery packs to mothers in Lagos State to promote health and wellbeing of women and children, especially pregnant women, nursing mothers and newborns.

The colourful event, which involved a lot of mothers, took place at the Primary Health Care Centre, Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The ceremony, anchored by Rotarian Emezue, attracted a sizeable number of Rotarians, from the three clubs while the recipients, the nursing mothers who were at the Primary Health Care center to immunize their babies were excited beyond expectations.

In his brief remark to the nursing mothers, Rotarian AG Allan informed them that Rotary International is a club made of men and women of various professionals, retired community leaders, etc but fully involved in humanitarian activities; that the exercise they were about to be involved was to acquaint them on the need to always take care of themselves, as nursing mothers as well as their babies.

A retired Matron, Rotarian Angela Reid extolled them that the responsibility of taking care of their health, rests with them.

Also, Rotarian Jessica Onyike, PHF, United President of Rotary Club of Amuwo Prestige informed the mothers that July is the Maternal and Child month in the Rotary International calendar and advised them to use the materials that were to be presented to them with joy, no matter how small, stressing that it a gift from Rotary Club.

Amuwo Prestige Festac Central and satellite town

Meanwhile, Rotarian Joy Omoaka, PHF, United President, Rotary Club of Festac Central, also advised the mothers to ensure that they look properly after themselves and their babies.

On his part, Rotarian Callistus Chijioke Ulu, PHF, United President, Rotary Club Satellite, echoed the views of the other two Presidents.

Rotarian Iheanacho Chinwe said Rotary International was really out to help mothers, especially expectant mothers to look after their children and also taking care of themselves.

The Nigerian Red Cross were also represented by some of their members and they equally extolled the nursing mothers on the same issue.

The presentation of the maternity packs were done by each of the three Presidents that organized the event, as well as other notable Rotarians present.

In a brief interview with some of the recipients of the maternity packs, they were full of praises for Rotary Club.They explained that they were at the Primary Health Care center to

In his brief remarks to the mothers, Rotarian Emezue informed them that Rotary International is a club made of men and women of various professions, community leaders, and so on, fully involved in humanitarian activities; he explained that the exercise they were about to be involved in was to acquaint them on the need to always take care of themselves, as nursing mothers as well as their babies.

A retired matron, Rotarian Angela Reid, extolled them that the responsibility of taking care of their health rests with them.

Also, Rotarian Jessica Onyike, PHF, United President of Rotary Club of Amuwo Prestige, informed the mothers that July is the Maternal and Child month in the Rotary International calendar and advised them to use the materials that were to be presented to them with joy, no matter how small, stressing that it’s a gift from Rotary Club.

Meanwhile, Rotarian Joy Omoaka, PHF, United President, Rotary Club of Festac Central, also advised the mothers to ensure that they look properly after themselves and their babies.

On his part, Rotarian Callistus Uju Chijioke, PHF, United President, Rotary Club Satellite, echoed the views of the other other two presidents.

Rotarian Iheanacho Chinwe said Rotary International was really out to help mothers, especially expectant mother’s, to look after their children and also take care of themselves.

The Nigerian Red Cross were also represented by some members and they equally extolled the nursing mothers on the same health issues.

The presentation of the maternity packs was done by each of the three presidents that organized the event, as well as other notable Rotarians present.

In a brief interview with some of the recipients of the maternity packs, they were full of praise for the Rotary Club. They explained that they were at the health centre to immunize their babies only to be blessed with those gifts in addition, hence, they were very grateful to the club.

Finally, Rotarians of Amuwo Prestige, Satellite Town and Festac Central Rotary Clubs took group photographs with the mothers who received the maternity delivery packs.

The recipients included Mrs. Nnamdi Ebere, Mrs. Chioma Akpan, Mrs. Blessings Oraegbunam, Mrs. Peter Mary, Mrs. Oyibo Kada, Mrs. Excellent Okafor, Samuel Tolulope, Sandra Sylvester, Ogunshola Oluwakemi, Blessing Henry, Taiwo Bilesanmi, Mrs. Marimu Sissokh, Mrs. Oluwashe Oladokun, Blessing Johnson and Ada Uba.