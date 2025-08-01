Rotary Club of Amuwo hosts District Governor and embarked on Projects

Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9111, recently hosted Rotarian ( Prince) Henry Akinyele, the United District Governor and his entourage to his first official visit to the Rotary Club of Amuwo.

On his arrival at the venue of his reception, the United President of Rotary club of Amuwo, Ikenna Oguejiofor welcomed the Dirlstrict Governor and his entourage, and thereafter ushered the DG to a banner that highlighted the project on maternal and child health, the project they just did, donating maternity kits to expectant mothers as part of activities marking the Rotary Year 2025-2026.

The Rotary Governor quickly informed the DG that the event had taken place earlier in the day at the Oluremi Tinubu Primary Health Care center, 41 road Festac Town Lagos.

Rotarian Oguejiofor explained to the DG that Rotary Club of Amuwo embarked on the project to enlighten expectant mothers of the need to always monitor their health situations as well as that of their babies.

The Rotary Club afterwards donated delivery kits to several of these women to encourage safe delivery and healthy babies.

Next was to move to an exhibition mounted at the entrance to the venue of the event by earlier recipients of the Rotary Clubs micro credit project; having invested in various trades, showcased their products to the delight of the DG.

In his welcome address afterwarards the President, Rotarian Ikenna, Oguejiofor appreciated the statutory visit of the District governor

Rotary International District 9111 and his entourage, Rotarians present, as well as friends. He was optimistic that this Rotary Year, 2025-2026 under the new DG will excel

Before embarking on the Board Meeting with the DG and his entourage, the Project Director of Rotary Club of Amuwo Revolving Loan, Rotarian PAG Nwanne Pius Udeh, was asked to make his presentation.

He explained that the Clubs Micro- Credit lending project commenced in 2005, having endured for 19 years. He said further that the Micro- Credit project (Revolving Loan Fund) is a matching Grant Project that was initiated by Rotarian PAG Ike Ugwu and proposed by Rotary Club of Amuwo, and sponsored by Rotary Clubs of Waunakee and Madison West Town Middleton, USA and supported by Rotary District 9110 Nigeria, 6250 Wisconsin, USA and the Rotary Foundation.

The Project Director, Rotarian PAG Udeh further said that the objective of the project is to offer poverty alleviation and financial self sufficiency and education for women of Amuwo and Ojo Local Government Area and in 2023 it was extended to women from Ajeromi Local Government Area.

‘Even though the Matching Grant Project has been concluded and terminated, the Club still managed the funds to ensure the project stays alive,” Rotarian PAG Pius Udeh explained.

For the continuation of the funding, we commenced with substantial seed money and to date, over226 women belonging to credit groups have received various sums of financial support from the Micro- Credit loan project.

Highlighting some of the immediate and long term impacts of the project, Rotarian PAG Udeh reported that it includes, provision of badly needed cash and empowerment to business and trade, provision of skills for trade and vocation, increase in safe health practices and enhanced standard of living among others. He then announced that nine beneficiaries involved in various trades and endeavors, would be presented with over three million naira as loans.

Rotarian PAG Udeh reported further that the committee has approached recent past Presidents and the current one for support, but non of their promises were fulfilled.”We are counting on the current United President to live up to his promises to the committee.” We are equally using this medium to appeal to the United District Governor for a grant to support the project, because the inflation in the country has very much reduced the purchasing power of the amount we lend to those women and there has been increased demands from them that we can’t meet presently.” he maintained.

“Furthermore, there are lots of women that have been interviewed and qualified to benefit but we do not have the funds to extend to them immediately,” he pleaded.with the DG.

In response, the District Governor applauded the Rotary Club of Amuwo for sustaining the project for twenty years, not allowing it to die after receiving the matching grant.

He appreciated the President and the Project Director for a good job while advising the recipients to use the money to be received judiciously by investing it in their business and not using it to settle immediate cash needs.

The DG further advised that the Rotary Club of Amuwo are entitled to District grants as requested by the club.

He said since the project has been on for twenty years running after receiving the matching grant, they may apply for the District grant for next year.He also informed the Rotary Club that it has sufficient testimonies behind the project that would assist the Club attract grant from USA as well as global grants.

Thereafter, the nine recipients of the new loan were presented with their cheques by the DG, supported by some members of his entourage and the President, Rotarian Ikenna Oguejiofor.