Rock of gibraltar in Nigerian politics is gone, Ngige mourns Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has joined a host of national figures in mourning the death of elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, describing him as a political titan and one of the last bastions of integrity in Nigeria’s political history.

In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, Ngige likened the late Ogbeh to the “Rock of Gibraltar” in Nigerian politics, saying his unwavering voice for truth, justice, and good governance cut across party lines and generations.

“With Chief Ogbeh’s death, Nigeria has lost a rare breed — a man of principle who never wavered in speaking truth to power, even at his own peril,” Ngige stated.

He recounted Ogbeh’s distinguished contributions to the nation, not only as a politician but also as a respected farmer, intellectual, and nationalist who consistently placed the nation’s interest above personal ambition.

“From his tenure as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to his roles in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other national assignments, Chief Ogbeh remained consistent in his values. He was a steady voice in turbulent times — a compass for many of us in public service,” Ngige noted.

He further praised Ogbeh’s humility and accessibility, despite his stature in national politics, describing him as a mentor to young politicians and a bridge-builder between communities.

“He was never one to be swayed by the noise of politics. His convictions were rooted in deep knowledge, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to Nigeria,” he said.

While offering condolences to the Ogbeh family, the Idoma nation, and the people of Benue State, Ngige urged Nigerians to honour the late statesman’s legacy by standing for truth and justice — values Ogbeh exemplified throughout his life.

“Chief Ogbeh’s passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. His memory will remain a beacon for those who believe in a better Nigeria,” Ngige added.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and held several strategic positions over the years, passed away recently at the age of 76. His death has continued to draw tributes from across political, religious, and regional divides — a testament to his enduring influence and national respect.