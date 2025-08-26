Rivers youths nab, flog police officer, 2 others for alleged drug use

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—A police officer serving in Rivers State and two other youths have been nabbed and flogged for alleged use of hard drugs.

The incident happened at Nkpolu Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that following reports of high drug use and abuse in the area, youths of Nkpolu community declared No Drug Abuse Campaign in the area.

It was gathered that within the week, the youth leadership in the move to sanitise their community of drug use had arrested and disciplined many of the users caught in the act.

Saturday, the youths stormed one of the hideouts for drugs users and arrested three people, including a police officer serving in the state.

The police officer, who gave his name as Joshua Eyong, serving in a division within Obio/Akpor LGA, was flogged along side the other suspects.

Eyong, who displayed his service identity card to the youths did not dispute the claims of the youths, who caught them.

Speaking, Owhonda Chamberlain, the Youth President of Nkpolu Community said the three people were picked in line with their resolve to end drug abuse in their community.

Chamberlain regretted that most of the youths of their area have lost their houses to drug use, adding that drug is impacting negatively on their youths, hence the move to end the menace.

He said: “There is a campaign going on in our community headed by the youths of Nkpolu, following the powers given to me as the youth president to ensure that there is no drug in our community.

“We discovered that some of our children do not have homes. We found out that the property that their parents struggled acquire, they are selling them for drugs. What they do is that after taking drugs worth N3 million, they sell their house for N4 million.

“The drug dealer will now give them N1 million. Nkpolu has decided that there will be no drug dealer, no drug smoker in our community again. If you want to take drugs, go to Rumuaghorlu, go to hotels. It should not be something that should be done here.”

When contact, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the police saw the development in a video on social media platform.

She noted that the police officer involved in the development has denied involvement in drug use, noting that investigation has been launched in the incident.