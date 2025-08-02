Rivers: You’re an impostor, APC tells pro-Amaechi factional Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed claims by Mr Emeka Beke that he remained its chairman in Rivers State, urging the public to disregard the same.

Beke, who controls the faction loyal to the former Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, had last week stormed the APC national secretariat with a petition demanding his recognition as chairman and the suspension of the forthcoming Council primary election in the state.

However, the APC national leadership on Saturday insisted that Chief Tony Okocha, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, remained the state chairman.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to media reports of a claim by Mr Emeka Beke to the Chairmanship of the Rivers state chapter of our Party.

“We wish to clarify, for the record, that Chief Tony Okocha is, and remains, the Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of our Party.

“We urge our teeming members in the state, and the general public, to disregard the said reports or reference to Mr Beke as State Chairman of Rivers APC as false and misleading”, APC said in the statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka.