By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Sam Oyadongha, Jimitota Onoyume, Ochuko Akuopha

Leaders, activists, attorneys, and other stakeholders of the South-South geopolitical zone have advised President Bola Tinubu to restore the Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whom he (Tinubu) unconstitutionally suspended on March 18 and declared a state of emergency in his state.

They said that President Tinubu can restore Fubara, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly, whom he wrongfully removed from office with the support of the National Assembly, without waiting until the six-month state of emergency ends on September 18.

In June, both Nyesom Wike, the political godfather and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Fubara, his political son, publicly announced that they had reconciled to President Tinubu’s knowledge, leaving the public to wonder why the president was still putting off ending the anti-democratic reign in Rivers State.

The time to lift the emergency is now — Elder Ambakederimo, South-South frontrunner

Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), told Saturday Vanguard, “The time is now for the emergency rule to be lifted. Barring last-minute maneuvering emanating from the meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu, I had thought Fubara would have been reinstated by now. The president need not wait for the six months to elapse before the emergency declaration is lifted.”

”What led to the proclamation of the emergency rule has since faded away; Rivers State is quiet, the atmosphere is devoid of rancor, and the peace of the state is not threatened. The governor and the minister, Nyesom Wike, have reached a truce as much as we have been made to believe, and we believe them.

“The National Assembly has passed the budget of the state; therefore, it should not take a day longer than necessary to repudiate the proclamation.

”For the governor to be compelled to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) is for him to decide. If the governor chooses to kowtow to Minister Wike, that is his decision.

”Whatever the governor has decided to tell the Rivers people is his choice. If we continue to look back at the trajectory of what transpired, then we will not make any progress.

”What I will advise is that the Rivers elders should continue to dialogue with the president constructively and strategically. I know for a fact that the president means well for the governor and Rivers State.”

The president’s action is incorrect from the start, says Prof Okaba, INC president, Professor Benjamin Okaba, the president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural group of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, told Saturday Vanguard, “We frowned at it and will continue to do so until normalcy returns to Rivers State and Nigeria’s democracy.”

It’s a constitutional breach, not a godfather-political son imbroglio —Omare, former IYC president

Eric Omare, a lawyer and ex-president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), asserted, “Whether President Tinubu recalls Governor Fubara or not, it makes no difference. What is important is that the action is unconstitutional and a sad moment in our democratic journey. What is also worrisome is that the case filed at the Supreme Court was not given the attention it required by all stakeholders, including those who filed the case.”

”Our democracy can only grow when anti-democratic and unconstitutional actions are challenged and the courts give a direction on the issues. The handling of such a sensitive constitutional issue by all the stakeholders left much to be desired.

”Rivers State or any other state of the federation is not the private property of anyone, and as such, issues relating to fundamental breaches of the constitution cannot be settled on the altar of resolving a godfather and political son relationship.

”Hence, my position is for those who instituted a case on the matter to pursue it to its logical conclusion, irrespective of what President Tinubu decides to do in the weeks and months ahead.”

I don’t know what Mr. President is waiting for— Cleric, lawyer

Alaowei Cleric Esq., the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), said, “I do not know what Mr. President is waiting for. The excuse he gave in declaring that unconditional state of emergency was insecurity. Are there still any pending threats to peace and tranquility in Rivers State?

”The state of emergency in itself is unconstitutional. Therefore, counting the time it will expire will somehow be validating President Tinubu’s brazen rape of democracy.

”For me, every day counts, so the government should redeem its image. If we are in a constitutional democracy, then Mr. President should respect the tenets of democracy and the freedom of the component governments. Where the sub-governments are subjected to the whims and caprices of the central government, then we have descended into a despotic state of nature.

”President Tinubu should always be reminded that the Rivers State governor enjoys the same democratic privilege as him, as elected officials. Suspending governance in Rivers State at the behest or pleasure of some overbearing officials in his government in contravention of the constitution is the height of executive rascality.

”I only blame the rubber-stamp National Assembly and the Supreme Court that refused to hear the case despite its national importance. It is so bad.”

Stop executive rascality in Rivers —Adima, a political activist

Blessing Adima, a Delta State-based political activist, said, “I do not want to call Governor Fubara a suspended governor, because this suspension is illegal, alien, and in total disregard to the constitution.”

”After the reconciliation, it is expected that President Bola Tinubu will call off the suspension and let Fubara resume office. Probably, the president wants the six months completed before the governor resumes office, but that does not speak well of our democracy.

”If the President wants to do a face-saving measure and win the confidence of the Rivers State people, it is for him to call off the suspension.

”The longer that Governor Fubara stays on suspension, the more disenchanted the Rivers electorate will remain. I don’t think the people are satisfied that the National Assembly, and not the Rivers State House of Assembly, passed the 2025 Rivers State appropriation bill into law. ”Who knows, there may be some underlying issues because I see no reason after you have resolved the feud between the former governor and the governor, and until today, the governor is still not back in office. Mr. President should not allow his advisers to push him down the wrong path.

er access. According to Mr. Jegede, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with early adopters praising the platform’s ease of use, transparent currency conversion, and speed of withdrawals. The company said its vision goes beyond payments. It is building a holistic financial infrastructure that supports the ambitions of Africa’s remote workers and digital businesses, who often operate at a disadvantage due to limited access to trusted financial tools. As the continent’s digital economy continues to grow, bolstered by remote work opportunities, digital exports, and an expanding tech ecosystem, experts say the need for accessible global financial infrastructure will become even more pressing.

“Too many African businesses and freelancers have been shut out of global opportunities not because of a lack of talent or ambition, but because of payment restrictions. VitalSwap bridges that gap,” the company stated.