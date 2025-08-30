Rivers LG Polls: Wike excited, says exercise conducted in line with law

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State, describing the process as credible and widely embraced by residents.

According to him, the exercise was conducted in line with all extant rules and regulations, dismissing concerns about possible legal defects.

Speaking after casting his ballot at Polling Unit 007, Ward 9 (Rumuepirikom Kingdom) in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Wike commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC for organising what he termed a successful exercise.

“I want to thank RSIEC for ensuring the smooth conduct of the local government elections. This is my community and the turnout here has been very impressive. In residential areas, you naturally expect large numbers, unlike commercial zones where participation may be lower.”

The former Rivers governor noted that reports from rural communities also indicated significant voter participation, which, according to him, reflects the enthusiasm of citizens to elect their leaders at the grassroots level.

“Rivers people are glad to have their own people on the ballot. I have received feedback from across the state showing that many came out to vote, and that makes me very happy,” he said.

On concerns that the polls might face legal challenges, Wike dismissed any fears, stressing that the process was conducted in line with the law.

“The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that there was no valid election. What is happening today is legal, transparent and binding. Nobody is worried because this time the process is legitimate,” he explained.

Wike further linked the election to the financial autonomy of local councils, stating that the outcome would guarantee their direct access to funds from the Federation Account, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive.

“With this election, local governments can now receive their allocations directly. That is why we must commend President Bola Tinubu for insisting that elections be conducted. Without elected officials in place, the councils would have remained excluded from funding,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the exercise would help stabilise governance at the grassroots, especially as the state prepares for the expiration of the emergency rule in September.

“By the time the governor and state assembly return, having elected councils will complete the governance structure. Today’s election ensures that by the end of the day, Rivers will have duly elected grassroots leaders who can be sworn in to serve the people,” Wike added.