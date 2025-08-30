Rivers LG polls: Residents defy no-movement order, cite economic hardship

Some traders and shop owners in Obio/Akpor area of Rivers on Saturday opened for business in defiance of the state government’s no-movement directive during the local government council elections.

They cited economic hardship and survival concerns as reasons for opening their businesses despite the ban.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rivers Government had earlier declared a 12-hour no-movement order across the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGA).

The restriction is intended to ensure the smooth conduct of elections to fill chairmanship and councillorship positions across the LGAs.

Despite the order, NAN observed that some shops and roadside stalls were open, with traders attending to customers while the election was underway.

Mr Chinedu Okoro, a provision store owner at Woji Ward 6, told NAN that although he was aware of the directive, he had no choice but to open his shop.

“I have three children and a sick mother to take care of. If I don’t sell today, we won’t eat.

“The government should understand that not everyone can afford to stay indoors without income,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Comfort Brown, who operates a food stall, said she resumed business early on Saturday morning to avoid losing her perishable goods.

“I bought vegetables and meat yesterday before I was told of the restriction. If I don’t cook and sell, everything will spoil.

“I cannot afford that kind of loss,” Brown said.

Another resident, who identified herself simply as Miss Blessing, a fruit seller, said that rather than stay idle at home without power supply, she decided to open for business.

She added that despite the restriction on movement, people still move around for various reasons.

“I am not here to cause trouble, but just to help and earn something small,” she concluded. (NAN)