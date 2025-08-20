Rising cybercrime: firm moves to boost digital security in Nigeria

By Esther Onyegbula

With cybercrime cases on the rise in Nigeria, Posture Cyber Security Technologies has restated its commitment to protecting national and organizational digital assets through strengthened cyber defense systems.

The Lagos-based firm, led by its founder and Chief Security Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Enamejewa, said urgent steps are needed to safeguard sensitive information as hackers continue to target government institutions, corporate organizations and individuals.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Enamejewa warned that the country cannot afford to downplay the threat posed by cybercriminals, noting that incidents of data breaches, financial fraud, and ransomware attacks have become more frequent.

“A strong cybersecurity profile blends technical skills with analytical thinking, adaptability, and effective communication. Beyond technical know-how, passion for IT, high ethical standards, and staying ahead of evolving threats are equally crucial,” he said.

He explained that the company’s focus spans threat prevention, detection, application security, digital forensic investigation, and advisory services, stressing that ethical hacking, which adopts the mindset of attackers to build stronger defenses, is central to its operations.

The firm listed critical roles required in the sector to include cybersecurity analysts, security architects, penetration testers, engineers, incident responders and security managers, adding that Nigeria must begin to groom professionals who can match the sophistication of global cybercriminal networks.

Enamejewa maintained that Posture Cyber Security Technologies would continue to develop and deploy solutions in line with global standards, insisting that stronger digital defenses were vital to maintaining trust in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy.