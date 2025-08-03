Rising Afrobeat Star “Imalianboy” set to inspire the world with “Ona Ara”

In the ever-evolving world of Afrobeats, a new voice is emerging with raw energy, heartfelt lyrics, and a mission far beyond entertainment.

Salako Wasiu Abiola, better known as “Imalianboy”, is quickly carving out a name for himself as an artist deeply connected to his roots, experiences, and the vibrant pulse of the streets.

Born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and currently based in Lagos, the cultural and entertainment heartbeat of Nigeria, Imalianboy’s journey into music wasn’t fueled by trends or fame, but by real-life experiences and a desire to turn personal stories into sonic healing. He draws profound inspiration from the everyday struggles and victories of life from family, friends, and the gritty realities of the street using music as a medium to reflect, heal, and motivate.

Since discovering his passion for music, Imalianboy has remained focused on creating sounds that don’t just move the body, but touch the soul. His music is a fusion of modern Afrobeats and conscious storytelling, giving voice to those often unheard. “I want people, especially the youth, to know that no matter where you come from or what you’ve faced, you can rise above it. Music is my way of saying that,” he says.

Now, the rising star is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated single titled “Ona Ara”, a powerful new track that promises to showcase his lyrical depth, unique sound, and the essence of his artistic vision. Translated from Yoruba as “Mystical Path” or “Wondrous Way”, “Ona Ara” is more than just a song, it’s a message of hope, breakthrough, and divine direction. It taps into the spiritual and emotional dimensions of the hustle, echoing the belief that everyone has a destined path, no matter how tough the road may seem.

With “Ona Ara,” Imalianboy is set to take listeners on a journey one filled with rhythm, resilience, and revelation. Whether you’re from the bustling streets of Lagos or a small town halfway across the globe, his music aims to connect and uplift.

As anticipation builds, Imalianboy stands as a beacon of the new wave of Afrobeats, one where authenticity meets artistry, and inspiration dances hand in hand with rhythm. Watch out for “Ona Ara”a single that could mark the start of something extraordinary, not just for Imalianboy, but for Afrobeats as a whole.