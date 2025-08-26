Rio Ngumoha: Chelsea seek compensation from Liverpool for transfer of teenage sensation

Rio Ngumoha

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea’s ongoing row with Liverpool over teenage forward Rio Ngumoha has intensified after the youngster announced himself on the Premier League stage with a dramatic late winner.

The 16-year-old became the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history on Monday night when he clinically finished off a Mohamed Salah cross in stoppage time to seal Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Ngumoha, who turns 17 this Friday, was introduced by Reds manager Arne Slot in the 96th minute. Just four minutes later, he slotted home following a clever dummy from Dominik Szoboszlai, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

His breakthrough moment is set to reignite tensions between Chelsea and Liverpool. Ngumoha’s controversial switch to Merseyside last September left Stamford Bridge chiefs furious, with the Blues accusing their rivals of poaching a “generational talent.”

A Premier League tribunal was convened to determine compensation for the teenager’s move, but nearly a year on, no decision has been announced. Chelsea officials are now expected to argue that Ngumoha’s dazzling debut strengthens their case for a significant financial settlement.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea’s anger at the time was such that the club reportedly banned Liverpool scouts from attending their academy matches. The winger had been named player of the tournament when Chelsea’s Under-16s won the national championship in 2023, and his departure was viewed as a huge blow.