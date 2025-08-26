Ribadu hands over 128 rescued kidnap victims from Zamfara to families

By Kingsley Omonobi

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has handed over 128 rescued kidnap victims from Zamfara State to their families in Abuja.

The victims, comprising males, females and children, were rescued by security forces in two different operations in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State.

Ribadu said the victims would be treated for trauma and helped to settle down in their communities.

The NSA, while commending security forces, assured that the perpetrators would be hunted and brought to justice.

“Let us take politics out of security challenges,” he warned.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, said one of the rescued children died due to illness while a premature baby delivered during the rescue operation was being incubated in a medical facility.

