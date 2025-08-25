Reward Beatz: Nigerian hitmaker powering Afrobeats’ global sound

In Nigeria’s ever-evolving Afrobeats scene, one name that has consistently delivered chart-topping hits is Reward Beatz. Born Adeola Olawale in Ibadan, Oyo State, the 24-year-old producer, songwriter, and mixing engineer has become instantly recognizable by his signature tag — “Banga!”

Reward Beatz began his production journey at 19, overcoming early struggles in a highly competitive industry. His big break came in 2020, but it was his collaboration with Kizz Daniel that solidified his place among Afrobeats’ elite. On Daniel’s 2021 Barnabas EP, he produced tracks like “Eh God (Barnabas)” and “Addict,” both of which highlighted his ability to blend infectious rhythms with polished production.

In 2022, Reward Beatz earned global recognition with “Buga,” Kizz Daniel’s smash hit featuring Tekno. The track topped Apple Music’s Nigeria Top 100, debuted on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and became the most Shazamed song in the world that year. It also inspired a viral dance trend, cementing his reputation as a producer capable of creating anthems that transcend borders.

Since then, his portfolio has grown to include collaborations with Davido, CKay, Reminisce, Young Jonn, Iyanya, Joeboy, and many others. His work is marked by genre-blending sounds that fuse Afrobeats with hip-hop and pop, giving him a signature versatility. In 2024, he produced “Mysterious Love” on CKay’s Emotions album and has teased fresh projects for 2025, including “Genie” with Philter01.

His talent has earned industry recognition, including a nomination for Afropop Producer of the Year at The Beatz Awards and a spot among Turntable Charts’ Top 20 Nigerian Producers in 2022.

Today, Reward Beatz is regarded as one of Afrobeats’ defining architects, shaping the sound of a genre that continues to conquer global stages. With each “Banga!” tag, he reaffirms his role as a driving force in modern African music.