Revive Warri, Port Harcourt ports — Onaiwu urges South-South leaders in Tinubu’s cabinet

….“History is watching,” former NGF DG warns ministers, First Lady

Former Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has called on prominent South-South political leaders in President Bola Tinubu’s administration to leverage their influence to revive the long-abandoned Warri and Port Harcourt ports, which once served as crucial economic hubs in southern Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Onaiwu appealed to key figures from the region, including: Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic and indigene of Delta State, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, Minister of Niger Delta Development Abubakar Momoh and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri.

He urged them to move beyond rhetoric and begin delivering infrastructure projects that reflect their strategic positions in government.

“These men and woman are sons and daughter of the soil. They know the pains of our people,” Onaiwu said.

“The Warri and Port Harcourt ports, if revitalized, will create jobs, attract investments, reduce pressure on Lagos ports, and restore dignity to the Niger Delta.”

He further argued that reopening and modernizing the ports would help decentralize the nation’s maritime economy and directly address the longstanding marginalization of the Niger Delta region.

“You cannot be in power while your region remains stagnant. Influence must not only be used for political survival — it must be used to transform lives,” he added.

Onaiwu called on the Tinubu administration to prioritize these ports as part of its national infrastructure agenda, especially with South-South representatives holding key portfolios that can drive such transformation.

“This is the time for collective action. History is watching,” he concluded.