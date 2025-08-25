Retirees’ welfare tops agenda as Kogi gov visits PenCom

Ododo

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Governor Ahmed Ododo, of Kogi State, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of retirees.

According to him, pensioners’ welfare remains a top priority in his governance agenda.

Ododo spoke gave during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenComMs. Omolola Oloworaran, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Congratulating Ms. Oloworaran on her recent appointment as Director-General, the governor reiterated his government’s determination to build a transparent and sustainable pension system that guarantees financial security for workers after retirement.

He disclosed that measures were already in place to ensure the regular disbursement of gratuities and the clearance of outstanding pension liabilities in Kogi State. According to him, his advocacy for pension reforms predated his assumption of office and remains a cause he is deeply committed to.

In her remarks, the PenCom boss commended Governor Ododo for his dedication to the welfare of pensioners and the steps his administration has taken to address pension-related challenges. She assured that the Commission would collaborate with the Kogi State Government to strengthen pension administration and safeguard the future of workers and retirees in the state.