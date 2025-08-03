Retirees smile as Jigawa releases N1.5bn pension benefits

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Jigawa State Government has announced the commencement of the disbursement of N1.5 billion in pension entitlements to 569 beneficiaries.

The Head of Service, HoS, Muhammad Dagaceri, stated this while addressing beneficiaries at the Pension House in Dutse to officially flag off the exercise.

Dagaceri explained that the disbursement was being carried out through the Local Government Contributory Pensions Board. He described the state’s pension model as one of the best in the country.

According to him, more than 20 states have visited Jigawa to learn from its exemplary approach.

He commended Governor Umar Namadi “for his unwavering commitment to sustaining and enhancing the pension scheme.”

The HoS also lauded the governor for his significant support and efforts toward improving the scheme, emphasising the positive effects of the government’s initiatives on both retirees and the wider civil service community.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Pensions Board, Dr. Binyaminu Shitu, disclosed that over N1.5 billion would be distributed to the 569 retirees.

Shitu said the payments covered various benefits, including retirement benefits, death benefits, and death pension balances.

He also stated that 278 of the beneficiaries were from the state service, 158 from local governments, and 124 from Local Education Authorities (LEA), among others.”Specifically, N.87 million would be disbursed to those from state service, over N355,025 to local government employees, and N274,798 to LEA,” he said.

He affirmed the board’s commitment to the timely disbursement of entitlements, including the payment of monthly pensions in the first week of every month.

Shitu further reiterated the state government’s dedication to enhancing workers’ welfare and ensuring that they enjoy a secure and fulfilling life after their years of service.