Residents cry out as flood ravages Anambra’s Ogbaru LGA

Awka- Flood occasioned by heavy rain and the rising level of the River Niger, is ravaging most of the communities in the riverine Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, with farmlands and houses being submerged.

As a result, residents have been forced to embark on emergency harvesting of crops and relocate to the upland.

Most houses in Ossomala, Obeagwe, Akili Ogidi, Ogwuikpele, Ogwuaniocha and many farm camps in the area, have literally been swallowed by the menacing flood.

A visit to Ogbaru showed that the flood has left behind a trail of anguish, suffering, and hardship in the agrarian communities that make up the local government. Hon Chinedu Uwollor, Chief of Staff to the member representing Ogbaru federal constituency, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, led a team of other constituency staff members to visit the affected communities on Monday.

Farmers in the area lamented that the premature harvesting has resulted in significant losses, pain, and distress as they complained that they would no longer be able to repay loans obtained from banks, which they invested in farming.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Adimali Nwachukwu, a yam and cassava farmer in Ogwuikpele, expressed deep pain and anguish, wondering how his family would survive under the situation.

He said: “The flood has destroyed me. It has ruined my hopes and wasted my labour. I don’t know where to start from. I borrowed money at a high interest rate to invest in large-scale farming this year.

“I spent a lot on yam seedlings and cassava stems, hoping for a bountiful harvest to recoup my investment and pay back my loan. But look at me now. With this flood and premature harvesting, I’m not sure I will even get up to 25 percent of what I invested in this year’s farming. I’m finished. Where do I start again?”

A widow, Nwakaego Nwafili, who is a cassava and maize farmer, shared her heart-wrenching tale amidst sobs thus: “This year’s flood is suffocating me. Since the heavy rains started in July, I’ve been apprehensive, knowing what was to come. I haven’t been sleeping at night as my mind is constantly preoccupied with my farm. I’m heartbroken as I speak to you now.

“All my crops were submerged by the flood. I don’t have the funds to hire labourers to help with the harvesting and that is why I’m doing the premature harvesting myself.

“As a widow, I rely on farming to feed and care for my three children after my husband passed away five years ago. Please, tell the government to help us. We’re in dire need of assistance in Ogbaru.”

Also speaking, Madam Oluchi Nzekwe, revealed that her husband’s blood pressure had risen since the floods began, adding that her family sorely depends on farming.

“Three of our children, including a set of twins, are currently in the university and the effect of this flood might disrupt their education.

“My husband’s health is deteriorating due to the stress, and we’re helpless to save our farm or crops. We can no longer access our land, and harvesting what is left seems impossible, at the moment. I can only pray for the rains to stop and for government intervention, as we’re currently overwhelmed,” she said.

They called on government to come to their rescue in order to alleviate their sufferings and save their livelihoods.

Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had earlier this year predicted that some local government areas of Anambra State, including Ogbaru, Anambra West, Anambra East, Ayamelum and parts of Ihiala, Ekwusigo and Awka North, would be affected by flood and called for measures to prepare the residents for the impending disaster.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), had also in June, visited Ogbaru for flood simulation and sensitization exercise.

The exercise was aimed to test Nigeria’s preparedness for anticipated flooding, enhance multi-agency coordination, and raise awareness among vulnerable communities.

During that visit, NEMA Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the simulation was a demonstration of the agency’s proactive approach to disaster management, particularly in high-risk flood-prone states, as identified in the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMet and the Annual Flood Outlook.

Umar said the exercise helped expose operational gaps, strengthened collaboration between agencies, and refined Nigeria’s disaster response strategies.

However, the flood situation in the area seemed as if there was not adequate preparation for the disaster.