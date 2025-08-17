Researcher Samuel Arowosafe advances ethical AI for public good

In a time when global leaders are racing to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for economic and political advantage, Nigerian scholar Samuel Arowosafe is carving a unique path, one grounded in ethics, communication, and public interest.

Currently a doctoral researcher at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC), Arowosafe studies how people respond to political messages delivered by AI compared to human sources. His work focuses on trust, persuasion, and misinformation among young people, especially young Nigerians. His research are critical as Nigeria prepares for its 2027 elections.

“AI can be used to inform, not manipulate; to empower, not exclude,” he said. “My work is about making that difference visible and measurable.”

His research aligns with recent U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, which emphasizes removing barriers to AI innovation while encouraging ethical and inclusive deployment.

Executive orders signed in 2025 aim to advance AI education, workforce training, and public-private collaboration; principles that echo throughout Arowosafe’s academic and professional pursuits.

At UF’s ICED (Infrastructure for Communities, Ecology for Data) Hub, he helps investigate how rural communities use AI. During a recent internship with UNICEF, he applied AI tools to communication campaigns focused on equity in education.

“I’ve seen how AI can improve lives in rural areas and humanitarian settings. The goal is to scale that potential ethically, starting in Nigeria,” he added.

Recognized with the UF International Student Achievement Award, Arowosafe is part of a growing cohort of global thinkers reimagining AI’s role in society – not just as a technology, but as a tool for justice, voice, and opportunity.