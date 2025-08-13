Reps, NASENI, Portland Gas push Nigeria’s CNG drive

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Government officials, industry leaders, and private sector stakeholders have pledged to accelerate Nigeria’s shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at the launch of the NASENI–Portland Gas CNG Training, Conversion, and Refill Station in Kubwa, Abuja.

The event brought together representatives from the National Assembly, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Presidential CNG Initiative, and energy industry players, all committed to reducing Nigeria’s reliance on petrol and diesel, cutting energy costs, and promoting cleaner, sustainable transport.

Representing Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Hon. Alexander Maskot assured full legislative backing for CNG adoption, pledging swift passage of enabling laws. NASENI Executive Vice Chairman Khalil Halilu said CNG offers up to 85% savings over petrol, and outlined plans to expand infrastructure, address safety concerns, and reduce refuelling queues.

Portland Gas CEO Folajimi Mohammed noted that subsidies currently make vehicle conversions free for eligible transport operators and e-hailing drivers. With four operational stations converting 28–30 cars daily, he said CNG buses can travel long distances at a fraction of diesel costs.

FCT Minister’s representative, Hon. Chinedu Elechi, highlighted CNG’s affordability post-subsidy removal and pledged support for expanding stations in the capital. Keynote speaker, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, called CNG a central solution to Nigeria’s energy future, both economically and environmentally.

The new NASENI–Portland Gas hub, comprising a conversion centre, training facility, and refill station, was hailed as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward affordable and sustainable energy, with stakeholders agreeing that strong public-private partnerships and supportive legislation are key to success.