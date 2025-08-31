Reps member, Saba commends Gov AbdulRazaq on efforts in securing Kwara

Member, representing Moro/Edu/Patigi of Kwara state in the House of Representatives Dr Saba Ahmed Adamu has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on his ongoing efforts to rid the state of bandits and Kidnappers.

The lawmaker made this known in a statement issued to journalists at the weekend.

He noted that the current untiring efforts of the governor to secure the state from criminals has further demonstrated him as a clear leader who takes the security of lives and property of the residents just like his own.

According to the statement issued by his Media aide Bello Hamidu,”Our governor and leader,is performing incredibly well in every aspect of life,and he needs to be seriously encouraged and commended to do more.

“From the privilege information that I have ,the c efforts and perseverance of his excellency in coordinating all the local and federal security agencies to rid our state of harmony of present banditry and Kidnappings challenges is top notch, exactly what anyone would do to protect his own life and properties.”

The lawmaker added in the statement that,”from time immemorial,I have not seen or heard a leader painstakingly taking efforts from all angles to fully secure,to truly confirm our status of state of harmony.

“It’s reasonable that the achievements he has recorded in the area of industrial revolution since he assumed office and urban renewal shouldn’t be allowed to be tainted when residents are allowed to be troubled by banditry and Kidnappings.

“As our leader,I stand with you,at this time and always as you forge ahead I’m advancing cause in securing the state while you consolidate on your achievements to leave a legacy that will last Kwara and indeed Nigeria a lifetime.”