Reps committee commends Sole Administrator Ibas for stabilising Rivers

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the Oversight of the Administrator of Rivers State has commended the sole administrator, Ibok-Eket Ibas, for what it described as remarkable progress in stabilising the state during emergency rule.

The committee, led by House Leader and Chairman, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, gave the commendation on Thursday during a courtesy visit and inspection tour as part of its oversight mandate.

Speaking during the visit, Ihonvbere said the National Assembly was encouraged by the Administrator’s achievements so far and pledged support for the restoration of democratic governance in the state.

“We are hopeful about what the Administrator has done so far. The House of Representatives is committed to seeing a smooth transition back to full democratic governance in Rivers State,” he said.

The lawmakers inspected the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, where reconstruction works are ongoing to prepare the legislature for effective operations once the state returns to civilian leadership. Ihonvbere noted that the quality and scope of the work demonstrated readiness for a functional assembly in the post-emergency period.

Receiving the delegation, Ibas thanked the National Assembly for its support and oversight, which he said had strengthened his administration’s work. He stressed that restoring security was a top priority and a significant success.

The Administrator disclosed that preparations for the 30 August 2025 local government council elections were in full swing. He said the Rivers State Government had provided necessary funding to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RVSIEC) to guarantee smooth and credible polls.

Ibas also briefed the committee on projects under his administration, including the reconstruction of the Rivers Assembly complex, the completion of the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt — to be handed over to the Rivers State Teaching Hospital — and the long-delayed dualisation of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. On the latter, he revealed that ₦150 billion had already been paid, but no tangible work had commenced.

The committee expressed satisfaction with Ibas’s efforts and urged that all key projects, particularly those affecting infrastructure and public services, be completed on schedule. Ihonvbere assured that the House would continue to monitor developments closely, provide legislative backing where necessary, and work to ensure a smooth, timely transition to democratic governance.

