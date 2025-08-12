Reports of Boko Haram attack on Nigerian troops in Kirawa fake, says Theatre Commander

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander, North East Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has refuted media reports, which first appeared in Newscentral TV that Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kirawa community in Borno state and wreaked havoc last Saturday.

Recall that, apart from Kirawa in Borno, there is another Kirawa in the Republic of Cameroon, which shares a common International Border.

He said, the attack took place in Kirawa community of Cameroon, where Cameroonian soldiers were involved, and not Nigerian troops of OPHK as insinuated.

In a short text message to Vanguard on Monday, General Abubakar said: “It’s the Cameroonian Base in Kirawa that was attacked, not Nigerian troops”.

He also shared videos and pictures of the attack, which clearly show the operational vehicles destroyed, indicating that they belonged to Cameroonian troops.

The Theatre Commander, therefore, urged the media practitioners to always verify information on any attack from military authorities before going to press in order not to pass wrongful information to the public.