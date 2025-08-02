Reporting council, others seek governance structure for MSMEs to boost economy

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC Dr. Rabiu Olowo, yesterday, said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs must be supported to adopt good corporate governance practices to guarantee their longevity and unlock full potential of the Nigerian economy.

He added that the long-term survival of MSMEs through good governance practices, are indicative of positive impact on investors’ confidence, which will ultimately lead to visible boost in investments generally.

Olowo said these in a keynote address titled “Governance as a Tool for MSMEs Longevity: The Impact of Partnership Between Regulators and Enterprises”, delivered at an event jointly organized by FRC; Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI; and Centre for Business Integrity, with the theme: “Thriving in Tough Times; Governance Certification as a Key Strategy for MSME Success”, to promote the adoption of and compliance with Small and Medium Enterprises Corporate Governance Guidelines, SME CGG 2024, by business membership organisations such as LCCI.

He said that the partnership between FRCN and LCCI has the potential to significantly impact the longevity and sustainability of MSMEs in Nigeria, saying: “Governance is not about ticking boxes—it’s about building enduring institutions. By promoting good governance practices, MSMEs can build trust with stakeholders, improve their performance, and increase their competitiveness”.

Globally, MSMEs account for over 90 percent of businesses, more than 50 percent of employment, and up to 40 percent of GDP in emerging economies, available data on Nigeria’s MSMEs revealed that there are 40 million MSMEs operating in Nigeria, accounting for about 96 percent of businesses, 84 percent of employment, hence a critical sector for job creation, and contributes about 48 percent to National GDP annually.

He said: “The contributions of MSMEs to the Nigerian economy are without any doubt very significant, making the sector, one that must be supported to unlock its full potentials. This can be achieved by adopting good and robust corporate governance practices to guarantee their longevity.

“Governance is not a luxury—it is a necessity. It is the invisible infrastructure that drives continuity, inspires investor confidence, and unlocks value beyond the present generation. Governance enables MSMEs to build structures that outlive their founders; improve internal controls and accountability; make informed, strategic decisions. This is why the SME-CGG 2024 is not just another document; it is a transformative tool tailored to the realities of MSMEs in our economic landscape.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our collective and determined efforts to deepen the institutionalization of good corporate governance practices in very critical sectors and sub-sectors of the Nigerian economy, and the MSME Sector is unarguably one of such sectors. This event is therefore a phase in our continuing good governance journey towards fostering a business environment that is both robust and resilient, using adoption of SME CGG 2024 as a tool for reinforcing our commitment to excellence, transparency, and accountability, across all sectors of operating activities in Nigeria,” he said.

To ensure the success of this partnership, he recommended that there is a need to develop a governance framework that outlines best practices for MSMEs; provide training and capacity-building programs for MSMEs to enhance their governance practices and establish a system to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of governance practices among and across MSMEs.

“The partnership between FRC and LCCI is a strategic move to promote good governance among MSMEs generally, but in particular, MSMEs who are member organisations of LCCI. We have it on good information that LCCI is desirous, committed and poised to direct its members to adopt the SME CGG-2024, as its corporate governance reporting framework.