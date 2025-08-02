Rep Osonwa builds new classroom blocks, water borehole for constituents

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has unveiled a string of brand new classroom blocks he built for schools in some communities in the constituency.

The lawmaker also inaugurated a solar -powered water borehole which he built at Ihechiowa Community which has been without potable water for many decades.

The affected schools include Abia Primary School Ohafia, where he built a modern six-classroom block; Abam High School where he built another brand-new, fully furnished block of three classrooms; and Ukwa Nkporo Community school where he built a new and fully- furnished block of three classrooms.

Unveiling the projects yesterday amid encomiums by enthusiastic constituents, the lawmaker said his passion for education prompted the interventions.

He decried the deplorable state of infrastructure in some public schools in the constituency and vowed to invest more to revamp them.

Rep. Osonwa emphasised the importance of quality education and equitable development, noting that every part of his constituency deserves to feel the impact of good governance.

“Education is the bedrock of any society. This project is part of our commitment to building a better future for our children,” he said.

Responding, the Ezieogo of Ukwa, HRM Ezeogo Mba Nkuma, lauded the lawmaker for keeping to his campaign promises.

Similarly, Leader of Ohafia Legislative Council, Hon. Arua Arua Anyim, commended the lawmaker for the gestures which he noted, had made the people feel the impact of government.

He, however, appealed for more interventions by the lawmaker in water challenge of the community, a request that Rep. Osonwa assured of prompt response, adding that water projects were already underway with a geological survey completed and contractors set to be mobilised.

Meanwhile, the people of Umuye, Ihechiowa community shed tears of joy as Rep Osonwa unveiled the first-ever solar-powered borehole which he built for them, thus ending their decades of existence without access to clean water.

In their remarks, Royal Fathers in Ohafia including HRM Eze Ogo Martins Otada; and HRH Eze Okoro Livinus, said the water borehole was the first meaningful government intervention in the area for decades.

“This is a dream come true; others tried and failed, but Hon. Ibe has broken the jinx,” another community leader, Okiyi Emeka Okpo, thundered.

While unveiling the classroom blocks at Abam, the lawmaker who was visibly moved by the poor state of some school buildings, immediately directed the re-roofing of a dilapidated block that had been abandoned for over two decades.

“I will not stop until every child in this constituency learns in dignity,” he declared, while also commending Governor Alex Otti for his support on key infrastructure projects, including ongoing work on Omenuko and Nmouri bridges and the Abam–Arochukwu Road.

Meanwhile, the people of Ohafia in appreciation of the intervention by the lawmaker, confered on him a chieftaincy titie of “Omeroha 1 of Abia Ohafia”.

Responding, Rep lOsonwa reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development and pledged to push for improvements on the community’s dilapidated access road.