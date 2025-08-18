Remo by-election sign of APC’s failure — PDP chieftain, Amuzu

…urges Ogun people to remain resolute against oppression

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Chief Toyin Amuzu, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has described the violence and irregularities that marred the Remo Federal Constituency bye-election as evidence of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s failure in governance.

Amuzu, reacting to the conduct of Saturday’s poll across Ikenne, Sagamu and Remo North, said the ruling party had once again demonstrated its desperation and disregard for democratic values.

“Here is a government that has inflicted poverty, hunger and untold suffering on the people, yet it cannot even conduct a free and fair election,” Amuzu said. “Instead, what we saw were thugs chasing, beating and harassing innocent voters, aided in some cases by security agencies who should protect the people but looked the other way.”

He condemned the use of youths as political thugs, warning that such acts were not only shameful but dangerous to the future of Ogun State and Nigeria.

“Those who allow themselves to be used to unleash terror must understand that they are destroying the same society they live in. And those who support or look away from this fraud and oppression should know that one day, they too will become victims of the evil they are nurturing,” he cautioned.

Amuzu stressed that true power lies with the people, urging residents not to succumb to fear or intimidation.

“We must not allow a few individuals to hijack what rightly belongs to all of us. The will of the people is stronger than the sword of oppression. A new Ogun State is possible, but it requires courage and unity,” he said.

The PDP chieftain called on Ogun residents to remain steadfast in their pursuit of change ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The change we seek will not be given freely. We must demand it, defend it, and ensure that our voices are not silenced,” he declared.

He assured that the struggle for justice and good governance will continue until the people’s will prevails.

“No matter how long it takes, the voice of the people will triumph. Yesterday’s charade was not an election but a sign that APC is desperate and unpopular. The people of Ogun must stay strong — change is coming,” Amuzu concluded.