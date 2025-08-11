Remembering an era of tension in Rivers as peace deepens

Militant Group in Niger Delta.

By Jimitota Onoyume , Assistant News Editor

Almost two decades after , Rivers residents recall the atmosphere of tension , panic and insecurity that pervaded the state following the fierce battle between Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa and his rival Soboma George.

Interestingly George hails from Buguma, headquarters of Asari Toru local government area as Egberipapa. Egberipapa led a defunct group for liberation of Niger Delta while George headed a body, Outlaws. They were both Commanders in the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, widely believed to be founded by Henry Okah with a mission to agitate for better deal for the Niger Delta region.

Meanwhile, a major clash broke out between Egbeirpapa and George . It was severe as several lives were lost . In one of the clashes precisely on Tuesday July 29, 2008 , some security operatives in Abonnema were also killed . Media reports had it that they engaged Egberipapa and his boys in a fierce gun battle. Security patrol vehicle was also destroyed in that ugly scene. Egberipapa who was after Soboma George had stormed the area in search of him when he got hit that George was hiding somewhere there. But the altercation between his group and the military men created a quick opportunity for George and members of his Outlaws to escape.

Rivers would not be in a hurry to forget the deadly clash between these two rival militant leaders .

The battle which started in their Buguma community spread to Abonnema in Akukutoru local government, Degema local government areas and to different parts of Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers state , notably NPA dockyard , Diobu and down to Rumuekpe and several waterfronts in the capital city.

The Joint Task Force , JTF, was established within the period to achieve peace in the state and the Niger Delta region. Spokesman of the JTF then in Rivers state Major Sagir Musa , confirmed the sad incident to journalists . Scores of civilians were also reportedly caught in the cross fire.

There were different accounts to the cause of the deadly clash between the two with some saying it was all for territorial control. Another angle had it that George allegedly failed to remit Sobomabo ‘s share of humongous money from a firm to him. A third account said Egbeirpapa was trying to stop the spread of the Outlaws in the creeks of the area and the atrocities of some of the members like sea piracy and so on.

Sadly the crisis broke out when the state was recovering from what many dubbed the mother of all battles between Alhaji Asari Dokubo and Ateke Tom ( as they were identified then ) during the era of Dr Peter Odili as governor.

Whatever gave rise to that clash between Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egbeirpapa and Soboma George then was known mainly to the key actors in the battle. What residents knew for certain was that the state turned into Rivers of blood, the blood of many consumed in the clash painted the streets red.

Egberipapa was later arrested by the military in Buguma in December 2008 when he turned up allegedly for a peace talk at night in the community.

Leader of the outlaws , Soboma George was assassinated in Port Harcourt on August 24, 2010 , by some boys who claimed to be his loyalists.after he had embraced the federal government ‘s amnesty programme for repentant militants in the Niger Delta proclaimed by former president Umaru Yar Adua on June 25, 2009.

Looking back at the atmosphere of insecurity in the state then some Rivers residents said they were happy with the enduring peace that has returned to the state, vowing never to let the curve slide negatively downward anymore .

Peace has since returned to the state and all Rivers sons , daughters and residents have continued to guard this peace that has been on for nearly two decades.

” We lost lives , we lost our economy as a people and a state. Never again will Rivers go that way any more. There is nothing as beautiful as peace and this peaceful atmosphere will remain “, Eneye Opuda , a resident of Rivers who saw the crisis said.

Egberipapa who was later released has also embraced the federal government ‘s Amnesty with his boys. After his reintegration into society he emerged Chairman of his Asari Toru local government area. He was also the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, in the last governorship election in Rivers state.

Since he embraced Amnesty he has continued to pursue the path of peace and progressive development in the state and across the Niger Delta.