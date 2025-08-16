Remains of Chukwu to be laid to rest today

The remains of one of Nigeria’s most revered sports icons Chairman Christian Chukwu will be laid to rest in his village near Enugu, this morning.

Yesterday, there was a novelty football match at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium which featured some former Nigeria internationals.

On Thursday, there was a colloquium held in his honour at the Enugu Sports Club where numerous sports personalities and government officials remembered Chukwu’s achievements and contributions to the development of sports, particularly, football in the country.

The late Chukwu captained Enugu Rangers and the national team, then the Green Eagles and led the team to 1980 AFCON glory in Lagos.

Chukwu later served as coach to both Rangers and the Super Eagles at different times, capping his coaching career with various honours. He was also in the dugout as an assistant coach to late Sebastian Brodrick when Nigeria won the first FIFA U17 World Cup in 1985 in China.

He was also an assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof when Nigeria won the AFCON in 1994.