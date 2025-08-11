Remain fearless, Oshiomhole fires up NLC leadership

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Former President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, weekend stormed the Labour House in Abuja with a fiery charge to the union’s leadership to remain fearless in defending the rights of workers.

“Remain fearless in defending Nigerian workers and the masses, no matter the intimidation,’’ he told NLC leadership.

Oshiomhole, who also served as Edo State governor, met with NLC President Joe Ajaero, senior officials, and secretariat staff, offering words of encouragement amid what he described as mounting harassment and attempts to weaken the congress.

Describing his visit as “a return to my roots,” the former labour leader said he was delighted to see some of the staff he worked with nearly 18 years ago, exchanging warm pleasantries before settling down for discussions on the NLC’s current challenges.

Commending Ajaero’s leadership for upholding the ideals of NLC’s founding fathers, Oshiomhole urged the team to remain “fearless, faithful, and focused” in its mission.

He warned: “Besides the attacks, harassment, and even persecution in the course of your job as NLC President, your personal liberty and security will also be targeted.

“I experienced several of these, if not worse, during my tenure. But as long as you remain fearless, focused, and committed to the cause of Nigerian workers and the masses without compromise, you will always triumph over the forces of evil that seek to weaken and undermine the NLC and your leadership.”

He told Ajaero not to be distracted or intimidated by “outside forces” bent on derailing the union’s struggle, stressing that criticism, personal attacks, and security threats were part of the burden of leading Africa’s largest workers’ organisation.

Responding, Ajaero thanked Oshiomhole for the visit and for remaining a strong voice for workers in the Senate.

He assured the former president that the current NLC leadership was committed to building on his legacy and defending the rights of Nigerian workers and the masses.

Ajaero further described Oshiomhole as one of the most impactful leaders of the NLC thus far urging him to make himself continuously available and pledged to continue working hard not only to sustain Adam’s achievements but to surpass them.