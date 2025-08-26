Nnamdi Kanu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has reiterated his call for the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as “the right thing to do.”

Mbah made the appeal yesterday during a question-and-answer session following his presentation on “Leadership and Transformation” at the Showcase Session of the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu.

Responding to a participant who urged him not to relent in his advocacy for Kanu’s freedom, the governor said his very first meeting with President Bola Tinubu after assuming office was on the issue of Kanu’s detention.

He said, “My first visit to the President was about Nnamdi Kanu. I believe that the right thing to do is to release him. Hopefully, that will be done soon.”

The governor noted that the sit-at-home order previously enforced in the Southeast on Mondays due to Kanu’s incarceration has ended in Enugu State, attributing it to his administration’s efforts to restore normalcy.

“We met a situation where people were compelled to stay at home every Monday. Now, people trade in Ogbete and other markets in peace on Mondays. Monday sit-at-home has ended in Enugu, as you (lawyers) can see. You can also move around and investigate,” he explained.

Mbah also shared some of the strategies his administration employs to overcome developmental barriers and unlock opportunities in the state.

Kanu is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on terrorism-related charges, which he has denied.

