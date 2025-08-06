Red Cross trains volunteers on leadership skills, humanity

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Abigail Aderibigbe, Ogechukwu Ibegbunam & Peter-Claver Obasi

As part of efforts to train youths on leadership skills especially as it relates to serving humanity, the Nigerian Red Cross has organised a training camp to address issues on the 5 Cs including Compassionate, Creative, Collaborative, Credible and Committed while supporting the Red Cross mission.

These Cs are the key values that Red Cross volunteers strive to embody every day aiming at preparing youth in becoming full-fledged members through assessing the strengths and weaknesses, clarify and re-assesses the values and integrating Red Cross Youth corporate values to further increase leadership ideals.

Speaking at the 60th annual youth leadership training camp held at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agent Resettlement Centre, Igando, Lagos, the Branch Chairman, Dr. Adebola Kolawole said, thanked all stakeholders for their commitment and perseverance for the past 60 years of the organisation’s existence.

According to her, the Red Cross has been committed to raising and developing young humanitarian leaders. Adding that the youth volunteers are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the heartbeat of the Red Cross movement today.

“This is why we gather year after year, to train and retrain, to strengthen their capacity, update their knowledge and inspire new ideas that will help them carry out the sacred mandate of this humanitarian society.

“Red Cross is known for humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality and these seven fundamental principles sum up the Movement’s ethics and are at the core of its approach to helping people in need during armed conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies”, she said.

While speaking on this year’s camp theme, “On the Side of Humanity” Kolawole said, it was a powerful reminder of what binds the Red Cross together adding that it is a call to remain steadfast in our mission to uphold human dignity, extend compassion and serve those in crisis, especially in the most underserved and remote areas.

Kolawole however encouraged the volunteers to be challenged, inspired and equipped to grow, not just in First Aid, Emergency Response and disaster preparedness, but in public speaking, teamwork, leadership, and cross cultural understanding.

Adding that these are the tools that will guide you throughout life, and help you rise to meet challenges with courage and clarity.

“As we mark this Diamond Jubilee, let it be a celebration not just of our past, but a launchpad into a future where every young Red Crosser remains proudly and unshakably on the side of humanity”, she said.

Also speaking, the Branch Secretary, Lagos State Instr. Suraju Lasisi noted that the youth volunteers were exposed to facilitators who taught them how to overcome future challenges.

He added that all volunteers were given the privilege to learn how to use the first aid, attend to emergency cases, and control disaster, as part of their duties as humanitarian personnel.