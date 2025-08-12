Red Cross launches 2nd phase of food, livelihood support in Agboyi

Nigeria Red Cross denies backing any political party or candidate ahead of Anambra governorship poll.

By Odun Oladejo

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, in partnership with the British Red Cross, has begun the second phase of its food security and livelihood support programme in Agboyi community, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The scheme, which targets 270 households in Agboyi 1, 2 and 3, follows the success of the first phase in December 2024, when 180 households each received ?310,000 to boost their businesses and build resilience against flooding.

Speaking at the launch, the Lagos branch said 40 trained Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to register beneficiaries.

All beneficiaries will attend a compulsory two-day financial literacy course before receiving their business support funds through pre-loaded ATM cards.

The project is part of a disaster management programme that has been running in Agboyi for the past five years in response to recurrent flooding in the area.

According to the branch, the initiative aims not only to meet immediate needs but also to strengthen long-term livelihoods and promote sustainable recovery in vulnerable households.