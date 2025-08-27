Real estate firms unite to fight food insecurity with AROKO

Nigeria’s food security battle gained a powerful boost today as six leading real estate and investment firms joined forces in Lekki, Lagos, to launch AROKO – an ambitious project that will generate over 1,000 jobs through agriculture while transforming land into lasting wealth across all 36 states of the federation.

The coalition, comprising Land Republic Limited, Aceroyal Estates, Brill Realty Limited, Gidi Africa, Springpet, and Yemsays Real Estate and Investment, said the initiative is designed to merge real estate with agriculture in a way that tackles unemployment, reduces reliance on food imports, and empowers families to build generational legacies.

AROKO’s model centers on the large-scale planting and management of palm trees – a crop with immense economic and industrial value – while ensuring that every hectare of land creates employment, income, and food security impact.

According to the partners, the project will deliver:

• Over 1,000 Jobs Nationwide – spanning farming, processing, logistics, and land development.

• Boosted Food Security – improving Nigeria’s agricultural output and cutting import dependence.

• Generational Wealth – enabling individuals and families to turn land into both income and legacy assets.

Speaking at the event, the coalition emphasized the urgency:

“AROKO is more than land, more than farming. It is a national mission to put thousands of Nigerians to work, reduce hunger, and leave behind wealth that outlives us.”

Rooted in the Yoruba concept of Aroko (symbolic communication), the initiative is framed as a cultural and economic movement, where today’s investments in land and agriculture send a message of prosperity to the future.

With its bold nationwide footprint, AROKO positions Nigeria not just to feed its people, but also to secure jobs and wealth for generations to come.