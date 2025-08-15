REA, UNDP partner to accelerate transition to clean energy in Nigeria

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to accelerate Nigeria’s clean energy transition, boost innovation, and prepare a future-ready workforce.

A statement by REA in Abuja said the collaboration will focus on five core pillars — energizing education and innovation, expanding skills development, supporting state-level policy reforms, unlocking innovative financing, and advancing research and communication — to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, MD/CEO of REA, Engr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, described the partnership as “a game-changer for Nigeria’s clean energy future and emphasized that, the initiative will build on ongoing Federal Government renewable energy scale-up efforts, unlock opportunities in local content and manufacturing, and drive sustainable investment.

“Our goal is to position Nigeria as a renewable energy hub, reduce governance costs, and catalyze innovation, research, and development,” Aliyu stated.

He added that “the REA-UNDP partnership pillars are specifically targeted at advancing ongoing efforts in the clean energy space in Nigeria, catalyzing opportunities across critical ecosystems and unlocking the full potentials in innovation, R&D, local expertise and sustainable investment”.

Abba emphasized the value of turning Nigeria into the renewable energy hub of Nigeria, leveraging the huge energy market in Nigeria and exploring practical strategies on local content, local manufacturing and innovative finance. This, he said, will cut cost of governance and advance sustainability.

Also speaking during the signing ceremony, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, stated: “This collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency is a bold step toward a more sustainable and prosperous Nigeria. Our partnership will not only provide access to clean energy but also serve as a powerful engine for innovation, youth empowerment, and job creation. We are moving beyond simply powering communities to igniting their full potential.”

Ms. Elsie emphasized how important it is for the nation to transform its natural resources, such lithium, into impactful renewable products like the lithium battery systems. She explained that innovation, research and development must continue to form a central part of learning institutions to catalyze the creation of green jobs in Nigeria.