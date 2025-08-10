RE: “Why Nnamdi Kanu is still in detention – Njoku” (Published online on August 7, 2025)

Nnamdi Kanu

Vanguard Newspapers hereby retracts the story titled “Why Nnamdi Kanu is still in detention – Njoku” published on August 7, 2025, on our website.



The story claimed that Kanu’s continued detention was because of the alleged blunder of Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, during his defence of Kanu.



We have established that the publication was false, defamatory and hereby tender our apology to Prof. Ozekhome who is a highly respected legal professional.



Signed

Editor, Vanguard Newspapers