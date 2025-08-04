RCCG graduates over 6,000 from Bible College as 73rd annual convention begins

RCCG convention

By Olayinka Latona

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Monday kicked off its 73rd Annual Convention with the graduation of 6,760 students from the Redeemed Christian Bible College (RCBC), marking another milestone in the church’s commitment to manpower development and theological education.

The Bible College, which is one of RCCG’s key training arms, conferred certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees on students who had undergone various theological and ministry training programs.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Provost of RCBC, Pastor Alabi Oti, said the institution has remained committed to excellence in theological education and leadership development, both in Nigeria and internationally.

“In the 2024/2025 academic year at RCBC, we thank God for the opportunity to graduate a total of 6,760 students. Amidst the challenges in Nigeria and the world, God gave us a bountiful harvest,” he said.

Pastor Oti also praised the leadership of RCCG and acknowledged the guidance of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer, for stabilizing and steering the institution through another successful academic cycle.

He revealed that RCBC’s affiliations with Redeemer’s University and the University of Ibadan remain intact, particularly noting the Diploma in Youth Ministry programme with Redeemer’s University. This programme, he said, is equipping a new generation of youth leaders, including 13 youth provincial leaders graduating this year.

He urged the RCCG Youth and Young Adult ministries to consider making the Diploma in Youth Ministry a requirement for all youth pastors in the church.

In his remarks and fatherly blessing to the graduates, Pastor E.A. Adeboye prayed for divine support and guidance as they step into their respective callings.

“The Almighty God who has helped you thus far will not abandon you. You will not leave here with just certificates but with God’s anointing, backing, and support. You will not fail Him, nor will you disappoint yourselves,” he declared.

The graduation ceremony also featured a message titled ‘Every Knee Must Bow’ delivered by Pastor Charles Achonwa of Doulous Ministries. He reminded the congregation that all creation exists for God’s pleasure and glory, urging everyone to honour and appreciate God in their lives and ministries.

This graduation marks a significant beginning to RCCG’s 2025 convention, which has drawn thousands of worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond to the Redemption City, Ogun State.