Rapper MC Hammer sued over failure to pay car loan

Entertainment

August 7, 2025

MC Hammer

Baggy pants-wearing rapper MC Hammer is being sued in a US court for allegedly failing to pay off a car loan.

The man behind the 1990 megahit “U Can’t Touch This” is facing a lawsuit from JPMorgan Chase claiming he has stopped making payments on a luxury Land Rover.

The suit, filed in a California court last week, names MC Hammer and U Can’t Touch This LLC as defendants in the case, claiming the bank loaned them $114,000 to buy the vehicle in 2023.

But after allegedly missing a number of monthly payments, the rapper and his company still owe more than $76,000.

Hammer, whose real name is Stanley Burrell, broke onto the rap scene in the 1980s, but became a global figure with “U Can’t Touch This.”

The rapper’s signature “Hammer Pants,” coupled with his rapidly moving elastic legs, made for a dance move that was copied all over the world.

Despite a tie-up Mattel figurine and the “Hammerman” cartoon, his stardom waned and by the mid-1990s, Hammer was going through bankruptcy.

