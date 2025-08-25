Rapper Lil Nas X charged after naked nighttime stroll in LA

US rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. According to media reports, Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including battery with injury to a police officer. A nearly naked Lil Nas X was picked up by police on August 21 after being found wandering through Los Angeles in just his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP

Rapper Lil Nas X was charged Monday with four felonies after allegedly charging at police who went to pick him up during a naked stroll through Los Angeles last week.

The “Old Town Road” artist was arrested after stripping off on a major thoroughfare in the city.

Video that emerged last week initially showed the hitmaker wearing cowboy boots and some modesty-covering white underwear as he strutted through the Studio City area.

But new footage obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ showed the performer — whose real name is Montero Hill — completely in the buff.

That tallies with what police told AFP last week, when a spokesman said “There was a nude man walking in the street.”

“Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer.”

Court records reportedly showed Monday that Hill was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

The footage last week sparked an internet storm as web users flocked to watch the flamboyant performer flirting with the camera.

“Don’t be late to the party tonight,” he told a passerby. It was not clear which party he was talking about, or when “tonight” might be in footage filmed just before dawn.

At one point he asked the person filming — who was apparently sitting in a car — to hand over the phone so he could throw it away.

“I wanna throw it far away so you never see it again. I don’t like phones.”

“Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down? Uh-oh, somebody’s gonna have to pay for that,” he said as he theatrically wagged his finger.