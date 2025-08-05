Q1 2025: Capital importation rises by 67% to $5.64bn – NBS

By Obas Esiedesa

Capital importation into Nigeria rose by 67.12 percent in the first quarter of 2025 to $5.642 billion when compared to $3.376 billion recorded in Q1 2024, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics has indicated.

NBS stated that in comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 10.86 percent from US$5.089 billion in Q4 2024.

According to the report, in Q3 2024, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at US$1.252 billion, higher than the US$654.65 million recorded in Q3 2023, indicating an increase of 91.35%.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation declined by 51.90 percent from US$2.604 billion in Q2 2024.

The report added that portfolio investment ranked top with US$899.31 million, accounting for 71.79%, followed by other investments with $249.53 million, accounting for 19.92%. Foreign Direct Investment recorded the lowest amount at US$103.82 million (8.29%) of total capital importation in Q3 2024.

The report stated that the banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $579.48 million, representing 46.26% of total capital imported in Q3 2024, followed by the Financing sector, valued at $294.55 million (23.51%), and the Production/Manufacturing sector with $189.22 million (15.11%).

NBS reported that capital importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom, with $502.60 million, showing 40.12% of the total capital imported. This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with US$185.03 million (14.77%) and the United States with US$163.86 million (13.08%).

“Out of the five states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Lagos state remained the top destination with US$650.41 million, accounting for 51.92% of the total capital imported. Abuja (FCT) followed with US$600.02 million (47.90%), and Kaduna state with US$1.95 million (0.16%). Others were Enugu and Ekiti states with US$184,229 and US$96,600, respectively.

“Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital importation into Nigeria in Q3 2024 with US$385.62 million (30.78%), followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc with US$382.08 million (30.50%) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with US$192.88 (15.40%)”, it stated.

