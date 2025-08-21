PWDs plead for faster establishment of disability commission in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI), a non-governmental organization advocating for the rights of women, girls and children with disability in Nigeria has appealed to Enugu State Government to accelerate the establishment of proposed Enugu State Disability Commission to enhance accessibility and improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities, PWDs, in the state.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, Voice of Disability Initiative. Barr. Catherine Edeh who commended Enugu State Government on the inclusion strides currently being witnessed in the state.

This, according to her, showcases the deep commitment of Governor Peter Mbah’s led administration on disability inclusion and overall welfare of PWDs.

She said, “During our Advocacy visit to the Commissioner of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Enih, we were made to understand that the file for the establishment of the Commission is currently with the Attorney-General’s office, based on a directive from the Governor, and is currently awaiting review and action on the Attorney General’s desk.

“This development underscores the need for the Attorney General’s prompt attention to this matter to facilitate the Commission’s establishment.”

VDI noted that it has organized stakeholders’ engagement in Enugu state with particular focus on the domestication of the disability Act in the state, noting that Governor Peter Mbah has an ample opportunity to wrap-up the process for a disability inclusive Enugu state through establishment of the Commission.

“We respectfully appeal to Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mbah, to expedite the establishment of the Enugu State Disability Rights Commission. This Commission is mandated by the Disability Rights Law in Enugu State and is crucial for promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.”

The group noted that Despite the Governor’s pledge on December 14, 2024, to establish the Commission in the first quarter of 2025, the process has been ongoing till date.

“We therefore appeal for fast-tracking processes. The enormous benefits that the proposed Commission will bring to bear on access to justice and mainstreaming of an inclusive society in Enugu State is better appreciated through effective contributions and participation of PWDs to the economy of Enugu State.

“The proposed Disability Rights Commission will play a vital role in ensuring equality, equity, opportunity, and inclusion for persons with disabilities in Enugu State. It will provide a platform for persons with disabilities to contribute to national development and policymaking, aligning with the principles of equity and justice.

“VDI is therefore appealing to the Attorney General of the State to prioritize this matter, recognizing the importance of creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities to thrive. The establishment of the Disability Rights Commission will be a significant step towards promoting the well-being and rights of persons with disabilities in Enugu State.

By expediting this process, the Enugu State Government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rights of persons with disabilities and fostering an inclusive society.” she said.