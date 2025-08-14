Putin, Trump to discuss settling Ukraine conflict in talks – Kremlin

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 18, 2025 shows President Donald Trump (L) on the phone on January 28, 2017 in Washington, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R) on the phone Moscow on December 27, 2023. The Kremlin said a highly-anticipated phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place between 1300 GMT and 1500 GMT on March 18, 2025 and that the pair will discuss Ukraine and the “normalisation” of US-Russian ties. (Photo by Drew ANGERER and Gavriil GRIGOROV / various sources / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump are to discuss ways to settle the Ukraine conflict during their landmark summit in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The meeting will be the first between sitting US and Russian presidents since 2021, and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia’s nearly three-and-a-half year offensive.

“It is probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

“Of course, broader issues of ensuring peace and security, as well as pressing international and regional issues, will also be addressed,” he added.

The talks are scheduled to start in Alaska at 11:30 am (1930 GMT), Ushakov said.

These will be held “one-on-one” between Putin and Trump, with only their interpreters in attendance, Ushakov said.

“This will be followed by negotiations between the delegations, which will continue over a working breakfast,” Ushakov added.

Among Russia’s delegation will be Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, Ushakov added.

Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference following their meeting, during which they will “summarise the results of the negotiations,” Ushakov said.

This would be the first joint press conference between a US and Russian leader since 2018, when Putin met Trump in Helsinki.