August 1, 2025

Putin says Russia wants lasting peace in Ukraine

Russia wants a “lasting and stable peace” in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, adding that Moscow’s conditions for peace remained unchanged.

“We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries,” Putin told reporters, adding: “The conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same.”

