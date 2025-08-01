Putin says Russia wants lasting peace in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin
Russia wants a “lasting and stable peace” in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, adding that Moscow’s conditions for peace remained unchanged.
“We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries,” Putin told reporters, adding: “The conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same.”
