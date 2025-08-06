Public office not for money making – Emir Sanusi tackles corrupt leaders

By Olayinka Ajayi

The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido II, has tackled corrupt public office holders for lacking proper upbringing that should equip them for public office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Head of State Gen. Muhammed Murtala, Sanusi recalled values learned from the late Head of State.

He said, “The truth is many people in public office today are simply not well brought up,

“When I was in King’s College, we were taught certain values like the importance of honesty and integrity. You know it’s essential to leave a good name.

“Public office is an opportunity to serve, not to make money. Many people who assume public offices do not have that upbringing. Many people go into governance for the wrong reasons.”

Sanusi lamented the erosion of the country’s value system, attributing it to leaders who have no values and no plan to leave a good name after them.

“The entire value system of the country has been eroded. We have been ruled by people who have no value.

“They define themselves by what they own, like billions and private jets. People look at them and see thieves who have stolen common wealth.”

Sanusi called for a regeneration of values, criticising religious and traditional leaders for failing in their roles.

He said, “I think we need an entire regeneration of values. Our religious leaders have become sycophants, praise singers, and traditional rulers have lost it.”

Recalling his personal connection with Gen. Murtala, who was his guardian before his assassination, Sanusi said, “Murtala was my guardian at the time he was sadly assassinated. He was quite gentle and humorous… One of the things I learned from him was that you are not scared of people in power. You are not afraid of telling someone the truth because he’s a governor, a Head of State, or a President.”