PTDF trains 15,000 Nigerians as Petroleum College launches PhD Programme

…PENGASSAN Calls for Stronger Focus on Capacity Building

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has disclosed that more than 15,000 Nigerians have benefited from its scholarship programmes within and outside the country.

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, made this known when he hosted the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, and his delegation during a tour of the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK).

Aminu announced that the College would commence its doctoral degree programme in September, with courses across three faculties: Computing and Telecommunication Technology, Earth and Applied Sciences, and Energy Law and Management Sciences. He said the College was established to train senior technical, managerial, and executive personnel in line with the needs of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He explained that the admissions screening process for the PhD programme had been concluded, with successful candidates set to begin studies soon. The College, he added, has forged strategic partnerships with the University of Strathclyde, Robert Gordon University, and the University of Portsmouth in the UK to provide a split-site postgraduate model, where students will study primarily in Kaduna while attending short sessions abroad.

Beyond academic programmes, PTDF has also partnered with NNPC Limited, through the NNPC Academy, to provide professional development, technical and vocational training, as well as career progression support.

Reaffirming PTDF’s commitment, Aminu said: “The Fund has sponsored over 15,000 Nigerians locally and internationally. CPESK represents a strategic investment in higher education, research, and institutional capacity for the energy sector.”

In his remarks, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Osifo, commended PTDF but urged the Fund to place greater emphasis on human capital development. He called on the College to fully utilize its 86-hectare campus to train more Nigerians locally, instead of sending only a limited number abroad.

Osifo described CPESK as a “symbol of Nigeria’s oil and gas legacy” and encouraged that its programmes be opened to the wider industry through short-term professional courses. He emphasized that research at the doctoral level should focus on pressing industry challenges such as oil theft, environmental degradation, and governance issues in the Niger Delta.

“This citadel of learning has the potential to produce world-class doctoral and master’s graduates, as well as skilled professionals in technical fields. Capacity building remains the foundation of national development, and we are confident CPESK can match and even surpass foreign institutions,” Osifo said.